Russian expert: Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia

Violation of the ceasefire by Armenia baffles the agreements reached earlier, Deputy Director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia, Darya Grevtsova said, Trend reports.

“Armenia has also repeatedly violated the agreements previously. But now it seems that it did it purposefully, by hitting the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. This blow led to casualties among the civilian population, to which Azerbaijan won’t be able to react calmly,” said the deputy director.

“Most likely Armenia expects a response so that Baku gives the order to strike the Armenian city as well. In this case, Pashinyan can rightfully apply to the CSTO for protection, since the war will also affect the territory of Armenia,” Grevtsova said.

“That is to say, such an act can be called a deliberate provocation. Now a lot depends on what decision Baku will take. But the situation is not easy, since it will already determine the strategic development of the conflict. On the other hand, another version can be considered that the Armenian military leaders don’t obey Pashinyan and they decided to overthrow Pashinyan. We know that these servicemen are members of the Republican Party, belonging to the Karabakh clan and they want to regain power. So, it is necessary to substitute Pashinyan, to present him as incapable of resolving this conflict. And then overthrow him,” said the political scientist.

She stressed that the international community must hold Armenia accountable and put pressure on it because it is frustrating the diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“Attacks on the civilians and civilian facilities are an obvious disrespect for the OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, which is making every effort to resolve the conflict," Grevtsova noted.