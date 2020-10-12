Russian FM says agreement on ceasefire in Karabakh isn't fully observed

By Trend





The agreements on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, reached in Moscow, aren’t fully observed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Lavrov made the remark during talks with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“On Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 (on Friday and Saturday), at least part of Saturday, we spent here, in this building, together with our Azerbaijani counterpart. By the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an important agreement was reached. We see that this agreement hasn’t yet been fully observed and the hostilities continue,” Lavrov said.

The minister expressed hope that Russia's contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan would contribute to the full implementation of the agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, agreed on the night of Oct. 9-10 in Moscow in a trilateral format.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



