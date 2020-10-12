TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian Military expert: If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it

11 October 2020 [18:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


If Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is swept away by the masses and the opposition, no one will regret it, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote this in Telegram, Trend reports.

"The Kremlin clearly understands that Pashinyan is, to put it mildly, not a friend of Russia. Therefore, if due to the inevitable political turbulence in Armenia caused by a loss in war, he ends up being swept away by the masses and the opposition, no one will regret it," he wrote.

