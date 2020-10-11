Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of dead, wounded in Ganja, following Armenian strikes [PHOTO]

By Trend

The Azerbaijani second biggest city - Ganja, located far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was subjected to the missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces, which grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime, at 2:00 AM (GMT+4) on October 11, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Oct. 11.

As a result of the missile attack, an apartment building was completely destroyed, many residents were trapped under the rubble.

The corresponding structures of the ministry were brought to the scene. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found and took out 17 wounded and nine dead from under the rubble of the building.

Some 33 employees and three vehicles of the Ganja Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 25 employees from personal staff, three vehicles and five trained dogs of the Special Risk Rescue Service, 48 employees from personal staff and two vehicles of the Civil Defense Forces, 21 employees from personal staff and three vehicles of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved and used in the rescue operations. The rescue and search work continues.

In connection with any emergency situation, it is necessary to contact the hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations - "112".



