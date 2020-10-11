Death toll in Azerbaijan's Ganja keeps rising, following Armenia's attacks
11 October 2020 [13:29] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend
On October 11th at around 2 AM (GMT+4), 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired by Armenian Armed Forces at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
