Bryza: Attack on Ganja by Armenian armed forces constitute violation of int’l law

By Trend

The attack by Armenian armed forces on a residential part of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is a violation of the international law, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“I condemn the killing of innocent civilians in Ganja or anywhere. Such attacks constitute violation of international law,” he said.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2 am Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 7 civilians, 3 of them women, were killed, and another 34 civilians, 16 of them women and 6 minors, were severely wounded. In addition, 10 apartment buildings and more than 100 various facilities were extensively damaged.

Necessary investigative measures are currently carried out by the prosecution authorities to clarify the list of casualties and damaged civil infrastructure facilities.