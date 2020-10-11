Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated part of Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president

By Trend

Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated residential part of Ganja, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

“Armenia's state level policy of terror continues. Impunity of Armenia encourages it for further war crimes and military crimes. Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated residential part Ganja. #Armenia must be stopped. #GanjaStrong,” Hajiyev wrote.

“In the midst of night Ganja city came under missile attack of Armenia. 3 residential buildings destroyed. As of now 7+civilians, as well as women killed. 33 civilians inlc kids seriously wounded. Armenia hides itself behind humanitarian ceasefire to attack Azerbaijani civilians,” he also tweeted.

“Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles. Immediately started to attack civilian population and critical energy infrastructure in Mingachevir. See the gap between civilized world and Armenia,” Hajiyev said.



