TODAY.AZ / Politics

EU to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on October 12

09 October 2020 [17:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the upcoming meeting on October 12, taking into account the results of the planned meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a high-ranking EU representative told reporters in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold talks in Moscow. We'll take a look at the results of the meeting and on Oct. 12 we'll discuss how the EU can contribute to the settlement of the conflict," said the representative.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/198342.html

Print version

Views: 3

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also