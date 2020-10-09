Azerbaijani Parliament's speaker, Israeli ambassador discuss Karabakh conflict

By Trend

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova received Israeli Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan George Dick, Trend reports citing the parliament.

Touching upon the current level of relations between the two countries, Gafarova expressed gratitude to Israel for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position.

The ambassador was informed in detail about the current situation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, aggressive policy and military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament reminded that following the provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces committed on July 12 in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, on September 27, an attack was again launched on the settlements and military positions of Azerbaijan along the line of contact.

“In response to this, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, and a number of territories have already been liberated from occupation,” she added.

“In recent days, cities and districts of Azerbaijan far from the front line have been bombarded, as a result of which there are dead and wounded among civilians, the energy infrastructure and residential buildings have seriously been damaged. The shelling of Armenia also caused destruction, which once again reflects the criminal nature of regime in Armenia,” Gafarova said.

The speaker stressed that Armenia is spreading provocative information, trying to mislead the international community.

Gafarova also stressed the importance of the further development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

In his speech, George Dick noted with satisfaction that there has never been anti-Semitism in Azerbaijan, and from this point of view, it can be an example for other countries.

“Representatives of various peoples, including Jews, live here as equal citizens," he said.

Touching upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the ambassador stressed that Israel supports the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the principles of international law.

At the meeting, the sides also shared their views on cooperation in the fields of modern technologies, energy, and etc.