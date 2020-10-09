Israeli expert: Armenian gov't continues to mislead own citizens despite defeat

By Trend

Despite the fact that Armenia is losing on all fronts, and the country continues to mislead its own citizens, jurisprudence expert Natavan Katzman told Trend , commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the point of view of international law.

She pointed out that this is a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And Azerbaijan isn't involving any other troops in the conflict, including the Turkish troops.

"Azerbaijan has no need in doing so. Azerbaijan has a powerful army both in number and in supplying the most advanced technologies and weapons," Katzman said.

The expert outlined that there are four UN Security Council resolutions of 1993, which clearly state that Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land, and that the Armenian occupiers must immediately and completely withdraw their troops from these territories.

Speaking about attacks on Azerbaijani strategic objects, Katzman said that this was planned by Armenia in order to involve other countries in the conflict and make it interregional.

She added that in the top of the Armenian society there are people like Nikol Pashinyan, who openly and without a twinge of conscience order to bomb peaceful cities.

"This is not just an inhuman position and a gross violation of human rights. It is a violation of international law. This is a terrorist regime of power in Armenia. This is a complete violation of the provisions of the Geneva Convention adopted after World War II, according to which in the event of war, the bombing of civilians and cities and civil facilities, including water reservoirs is inadmissible," said the expert.

Katsman noted that the competent policy of the president of Azerbaijan leads the country to success, and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will completely free its lands from occupation.

"Azerbaijan is not against the Armenian population, and has never infringed upon Armenians. Armenians live in Azerbaijan today, and no one can say that they somehow suffer. It is civilian population of the Azerbaijani cities under fire who is suffering. We see destroyed homes and destroyed lives. Everybody wants it to end as soon as possible, but it must be emphasized that it will not end until the occupied lands of Azerbaijan are liberated," Katzman said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.