Armenian PM once again evading, rather than speaking to point, this time on BBC

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has recently again tried to ‘answer’ journalist's questions, this time on BBC. The PM was evading, like his army, rather than speaking to the point. He then avoided the questions of the journalist, while the Armenian army flees in horror from the Azerbaijani soldier.

During this interview, as in previous ones, Pashinyan showed himself to be by no means an ardent supporter of peace.

This time, Pashinyan tried answering in Armenian, since his English has repeatedly given rise to ridicules on social networks, even among Armenian users. Nevertheless, the Armenian language alone wasn’t enough to clearly answer the ‘inconvenient’ questions of the BBC journalist.

His ‘Karabakh is the land of Armenia’ pompous slogan, together with the ‘we are ready for concessions’ statement, didn’t add ‘seriousness’ to his political image.

Also, the question of four phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the what kind of assistance he asked for from the latter obviously puzzled the Armenian prime minister.

Instead, the Armenian prime minister began talking nonsense about some non-existent international obligations.

When asked by the journalist whether he was ready to liberate the Azerbaijani districts surrounding Nagorno Karabakh, Pashinyan, again showing utter incompetence, complained that Azerbaijan denies the population of Nagorno Karabakh the right to self-determination.

However, the question of what kind of self-determination can be discussed, since the Armenians don’t populate those districts, put Pashinyan into a real embarrassment.

The words of the journalist saying that "... the UN resolutions state that these lands belong to Azerbaijan. Let's state this" made the PM even more embarrassed.

In general, Pashinyan's interview with the BBC only strengthened the impression of many people that negotiating with this war criminal prime minister is a waste of time.

President of Azerbaijan in his recent appeal to the Azerbaijani people again clearly outlined the specific conditions for the termination of military operations – Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.