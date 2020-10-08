Nine Azerbaijani civilians injured in Armenian missile attacks on Barda, Aghdam [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Nine Azerbaijani civilians were injured in Armenian missile attacks on civilians in Barda city and Aghdam region on October 8.

Seven civilians were injured after missile fired by Armenian forces hit a restaurant and a school in Barda city, the General Prosecutor's Office reported on October 8.

Armenian armed forces attacked the territory of the Barda region using the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported at 13 pm today.

Two other civilians were injured when a shell fired by Armenian force hit the Alibeyli village in Aghdam region at 8 am today. A number of infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were heavily damaged in the village during the attack.

Yesterday, Armenian army shelled the villages in Azerbaijan’s Terter, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fizuli and Jabrayil regions.

Armenia launched missile attacks targetting civilian settlements after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27. So far, 31 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks on densely-populated settlements.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day.



