Power lines in Azerbaijani settlements damaged from Armenian shelling

Power lines of various voltages were broken and more than 250 transformers and 800 transmission poles were put out of action in Azerbaijani settlements as a result of shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC told Trend.

According to the company, the settlements are provided with electricity uninterruptedly and with high quality thanks to the selfless work of its employees.

Employees of the company, serving settlements near the line of contact 24 hours a day, eliminated the consequences of these incidents in a short time.

Reserve transformers, wires, transmission poles, spare parts and equipment were sent to the front-line areas. Particularly important buildings in all districts along the front line were additionally equipped with backup generators.

"There are no problems in providing additional materials," the company said.

The company also noted that from the first day of the events on the front line, a special headquarters has been set up in Azerishig. The employees continue to work in shifts 24 hours a day in the settlements along the line of contact in an enhanced mode. The company’s management staff sent to the border areas monitors the situation on the ground and regularly instructs the employees.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.












