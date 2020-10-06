Turkish FM: Turkey ready to cooperate with Russia on Karabakh conflict settlement

By Trend





Turkey is ready to cooperate with Russia on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu was commenting on the results of the working visit to Baku for TRT channel, Trend reports referring to Anadolu agency.

The Turkish minister stressed that Russia, as no one else, must be interested in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the elimination of problems at its borders.

"Ankara stands for a long-term solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE,” Cavusoglu said. “We are ready to contribute to the elimination of differences in the Caucasus at any international platform. The OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairs demonstrated the failure of peacekeeping efforts to the whole world.”

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that the truce does not solve the problem of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and Armenia must withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan’s territory.

“Azerbaijan is determined to liberate the lands occupied by Armenia, and Ankara supports Baku’s fair position,” Cavusoglu added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.