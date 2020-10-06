All int'l organizations should support Azerbaijan - MP

By Trend





Some circles in the US were making attempts to present Azerbaijan as an occupier so far, however, they failed, Member of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, Arzu Naghiyev said.

Naghiyev made the remark during a briefing for media representatives held on Oct.6, Trend reports.

According to him, the counter-offensive operations conducted by Azerbaijan, the victories gained in the course of them, have recently re-actualized this issue.

“The point is that several pro-Armenian congressmen again raised this issue at the US Congress,” the MP said.

According to him, those congressmen are again trying to pass in Resolution No. 1165, which implies undesirable decisions regarding Azerbaijan.

"Although pro-Armenian group consisting of 116 persons is represented in the US House of Representatives, no one can confidently say that all 435 members of the House will vote in favor of this resolution,” Naghiyev noted. “Azerbaijanis living in the US, and in general, many our compatriots called, appealed to members of the House of Representatives and urged not to vote for this resolution.”

The MP stressed that presently about 40,000 Azerbaijanis live in the US.

"In this regard, as an MP, I ask all the compatriots, in such an important moment for our Motherland, to send respective appeals to congressmen, senators, and international organizations in general. I believe that Azerbaijan is on the right way, and our struggle will continue until the last occupier leaves the land of Azerbaijan. All international organizations should support us," added Naghiyev.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.