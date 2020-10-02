President Aliyev calls for end to Armenian aggression in phone conversation with Lukashenko

By Turac Faracova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia is deliberately violating the negotiation process and deals a major blow to the negotiation process.

Aliyev made the remarks in a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko initiated by the Belarusian leader on October 1.

Commenting on Armenia’s military provocation launched by Armenia in the morning of September 27, Aliyev said that Azerbaijani settlements and battle positions came under heavy artillery fire.

“As a result of this aggression, to date, our military servicemen and 17 civilians have been killed, more than 50 civilians have been injured and over 200 houses have been destroyed. In response, the Azerbaijani side is conducting counter-offensive operations.”

The president further said that Azerbaijani positions are already being fired on from the territory of Armenia, which is absolutely unacceptable.

The head of state emphasized that Armenia's military aggression must end and Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored. President Ilham Aliyev also said that the Armenian side is deliberately violating the negotiation process, and Armenia, along with promoting military provocations, also deals a major blow to the negotiation process.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Overall, 18 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 58 have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructure since September 27. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.