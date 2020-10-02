Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijani Air Force was not involved in battles on Oct. 1

By Trend

The combat aviation of the Azerbaijani Air Force was not involved in battles on Oct. 1, 2020, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

"The information of the Armenian side that 3 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs of the Azerbaijani Air Force were allegedly shot down today is a lie. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan states that not a single unit of the Azerbaijani Air Force has taken off in the air today. All combat aircraft is intact and operational. Apparently, officials of the Armenian Ministry of Defense are thus consoled by spreading false information about the alleged losses of Azerbaijan," he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate certain territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - 30. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.