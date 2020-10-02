Civilian death toll in Armenian attacks reaches 16

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas using heavy artillery.

Sixteen civilians have been killed and 58 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27, after Armenia launched another attack along the line of contact, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on October 1.

Among the civilians are three children.

As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 163 houses, as well as 36 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Vehicles belonging to civilians became unserviceable, and numerous small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed as well.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.