Georgia ready to host representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Tbilisi

By Trend





Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has made a statement regarding ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"It is in our common interest for peace to be restored in the region as quickly as possible. Georgia is ready to facilitate this process in any way, including by hosting a meeting of representatives of the sides of the conflict in Tbilisi for the purpose of holding a dialogue," he said.

According to Gakharia, another military confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has created a grave situation.

"We all understand that further escalation of the situation will have an extremely negative impact on the security of the entire region. We once again call on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international actors to make the most of the available opportunities to end the escalation and resume dialogue,” Gakharia stated.

He said that Georgia has good neighborly relations with both countries, thus a dialogue is needed.