Armenia keeps destroying Azerbaijan's historical sites

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Armenia keeps destroying Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. As a result of the Armenia's military aggression, one of the shells hit a cemetery near Babi village, Fizuli region.

State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Restoration reported that Sheikh Babi's mausoleum was heavily damaged by Armenian side.

Sheikh Babi Mausoleum is a historical and architectural monument taken under state protection.

Built in 1272, the mausoleum is covered with octahedral spherical dome made of thin stone plates.

In 2011, archeological excavations of the mausoleum began by the order of the Cultural Ministry.

Khagani Almammadov - leader of the expedition informed that ruins of Sheykh Babi khanegah were also found near the mausoleum, which had been initially used as caravanserai and afterwards it was used as a mosque.

Armenia occupied over 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions, after laying territorial claims against its South Caucasus neighbor, which caused a lengthy war in the early 1990s.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and nearly one million were displaced as a result of the war.

The Armenian occupiers have completely destroyed hundreds of historical and cultural monuments belonging to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has recently named the number of cultural heritage sites located in the occupied territories as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

Along with residential buildings, there are many industrial, educational and agricultural facilities on these territories, including 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million books, 808 Palaces of Culture, clubs and houses of culture, 85 music and art schools .

In addition, there are 22 museums and museum branches, which have collected over 100,000 exhibits, 4 theaters, 2 concert institutions, 8 culture and recreation parks, more than 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Karabakh conflict, including Khudaferin Bridges with 11 and 15 spans in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend temples in Kalbajar, Khachin Turbetli in Aghdam, Azykh cave in Fizuli region, which is one of the oldest settlements in the world as well as Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve.







