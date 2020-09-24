Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Georgia

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has appointed a new ambassador to neighbouring Georgia, Azertag reported on September 23.

Accepting the credentials of Ambassador Faig Guliyev, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani expressed hope that the high-level strategic and friendly relations between the two countries would deepen during his stay in Georgia.

During the meeting, Zalkaliani noted that relations between the two neighbouring and friendly countries have been expanding and strengthening in all areas.

In turn, Guliyev noted that the Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Georgia, and said that during his tenure, he will work on further developing and strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed current issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, prospects and directions for future cooperation.

It should be noted that today, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit to Georgia and meet with Georgian senior officials.