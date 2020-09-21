Bryza: Collective Security Treaty Organization not in favor of provocative actions by Armenia, or anybody else

By Trend





The Collective Security Treaty Organization is not in favor of provocative actions by Armenia, or anybody else, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“As for the Collective Security Treaty Organization, I don’t think it will have a role to play at all, in any scenario, unless Armenia was attacked. Because, we know that the Collective Security Treaty Organization is a defensive military alliance, in which each member state pledges to come to the help of any other member state who may be attacked. If Armenia initiates some sort of military action, the Collective Security Treaty Organization would not be involved. Russia, as well as other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is not in favor of provocative actions by Armenia, or anybody else. Armenia is on its own with no support,” he said.

Bryza noted that indeed, the government of Armenia has been making very provocative statements not only about “Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia”, but also suggesting possible military actions against Azerbaijan.

“That’s of course, completely against Armenia’s internationally accepted obligations in the context of the OSCE Minsk Group. It simply reflects some kind of desperation on the part of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is maybe trying to deflect problems inside of Armenia that he was unable to fix, by playing to Armenian nationalism. Pashinyan’s provocative statements were answered by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech on Saturday, which was a very hard-hitting speech. When Russian news media broadcast President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks, they did not broadcast the response of the Armenian side, which is very unusual. It seems to me that Russia would agree of what I just said that these actions by Armenia are unacceptable and they are outside of the framework of the negotiations to date,” he added.