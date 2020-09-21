Reservists in Azerbaijan are called for military training

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Reserve military officials in Azerbaijan are called for training sessions in various specialties, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription announced on September 21.

The state service noted that according to the Law of Azerbaijan “on military duty and military service”, military officials are called up for military training, military inspections and special gatherings during their reserve period.

Armenia has recently stepped up its military provocation in the line of contact and on the border.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, the country's strategically-important district. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.