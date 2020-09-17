Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Chile

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Chile Sebastian Pinera Echenique.

“Dear Mr. President, it is on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Chile that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Chile,” President Aliyev said.