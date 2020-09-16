President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's Jewish community

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Jewish community in Azerbaijan on the New Year Holiday of the Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah, the president’s website reported on September 16.

“I cordially congratulate you on the New Year Holiday of the Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah - and extend my best regards and sincerest wishes to each of you. Jews, along with representatives of various ethnic and religious groups, have for centuries lived in Azerbaijan, a country with rich historical and cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions of tolerance, in peace, tranquillity, mutual respect and trust.”

The president underlined that Azerbaijan is one of the few places where ethnic and religious intolerance, xenophobia and anti-Semitism do not exist.

The president stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to coexistence based on democratic and constitutional principles, promotion of high tolerance and multicultural values and pays a great deal of attention and care to the preservation of cultural and spiritual values, development of language and culture of all ethnic minorities, including the Jewish community.

“It is commendable that our compatriots of Jewish origin, who are actively involved in the socio-political, socio-cultural life of our country, always demonstrate their love and loyalty to Azerbaijan, making significant contributions to communicating the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community, regardless of where they live,” Aliyev noted.

“On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which epitomizes kindness, spiritual revival and renewal, I once again extend my sincere congratulations to all of you and wish prosperity to your families and abundance to your homes.”

Over 16,000 Jews live in Azerbaijan, of whom 11,000 are Mountain Jews. They mostly live in Baku and northern Quba region.