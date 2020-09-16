Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces mark Baku liberation day

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces carried out joint flights over Nakhchivan on September 15 to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The demonstration flights were carried out in connection with the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the occupation of Armenian and Bolshevik units by the Caucasus Islamic Army.

The flights included aircraft of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces. The state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey were demonstrated by the march of the helicopters.

“The first phase of the Azerbaijan-Turkey joint exercise "Unshakable Brotherhood 2020" and today's flights are an example of brotherhood and military unity between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the ministry said.

As part of the event, Commander of the Nakhchivan Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev, Head of Nakhchivan City Executive Power Mirsanani Seyidov, Representative of the Military Attaché Office of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Colonel Mustafa Gunhan, representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces have visited Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Martyrs and the memorial statue “Ana f?ryad?” in Nakhchivan city.

Earlier, Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces carried out demonstration flights over western Ganja city on September 15 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku with the help of the Turkish army.

It should be noted that the Caucasian Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha together with the newly formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers, liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation on September 15 in 1918. Following the liberation, Baku was declared the capital of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents exchanged letters on September 15 on the occasion of Baku’s liberation day. Aliyev said that is a very significant day for the people of Azerbaijan, adding that “this historic event will always be remembered,”

A military parade of Azerbaijan-Turkish soldiers was held in Baku in 2018 with the participation of the two countries’ presidents to mark the liberation day.



















