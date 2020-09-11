Ilham Aliyev awards Russian academician

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award the "Dostlug" Order to Russian academician Albert Anatolyevich Likhanov.

Under the order, the academician was awarded for his services rendered to the strengthening of humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The writer is renowned for his works dedicated to the Great Patriotic War. In his books, the author brilliantly expresses the feeling of what he experienced during the Great Patriotic War.

"The Last Colds" (1984), as well as the stories "Shop of Beloved Aids", "Children's Library" are among some of the most dramatic works of childhood during war.

Likhanov also touches on the military theme in the story "Military Echelon" and the novel "My General".

Between 1967 and1976, Likhanov wrote works like "Labyrinth", stories "Pure stones", "Deception", "Solar Eclipse", etc.

He is also the president of the International Association of Children's Foundations, Chairman of the Russian Children's Fund, Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Childhood.

In 1970-1990, Likhanov publishes works of various genres for readers of all ages.

His book "Dramatic Pedagogy: Essays on Conflict Situations" (1983), which has been translated into many languages. For this book, the writer was awarded with Janusz Korczak Prize in 1987.

Likhanov successfully combines creativity with active social activities in defense of children.

In 1987, Albert Likhanov organized the Children's Fund in the USSR. The fund is now operates in Russia and the CIS countries.

The fund's projects include "Warm House", "Children's Library", "Gift of Life", "Children's Diabetes", "Cerebral Palsy", "Deaf Children".