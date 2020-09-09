Armenian occupation highlighted during meeting with Polish envoy

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has said that Armenia creates tension in the region and undermine the peace negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Bayramov made the remarks during the meeting with Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski on September 8.

Bayramov informed Poborski about the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, the illegal activities conducted by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia’s military provocation on the border on July 12-16, 2020, as well as Yerevan’s policies serving the increase of the tensions in the region and undermining the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

In turn, Ambassador Rafal Poborski noted that Poland is interested in stability in its eastern neighborhood countries and underlined that respect to international law is a basic rule for Poland.

Furthermore, Bayramov noted the high-level cooperation existing between Azerbaijan and Poland, adding that the exchange of high-level visits contributes to the development of cooperation.

He also touched upon the furthering of cooperation between both states during the year amid pandemic. In this regard, Bayramov expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid rendered by Poland in the fight against COVID-19.

The sides also discussed the continuation of political consultations between the two states and the opportunities for the enhancement of relations in energy, transportation, agriculture, education, tourism and other areas.

It should be noted that according to the Polish data, Poland is the sixth supplier of goods to Azerbaijan among EU countries.

Thus, the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Poland increased by 3.7 per cent, amounting to $55.1 million during the period of January-July 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.



