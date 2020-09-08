Turkic Council supports Azerbaijan's position over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Turkic Council always supports Azerbaijan's fair position over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is based on justice and international law, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev has said.

Amreyev made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on September 8.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister emphasized the principled position of the Turkish Council over the aggressive policy of Armenia, which is a major threat to Azerbaijan's security. The Turkic Council’s position is based on the norms and principles of international law, especially UN Security Council resolutions and decisions of other international organizations, Bayramov said.

Bayramov spoke with satisfaction about Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Turkic Council, the increase in the number of participating countries within the organization, the successful implementation of the last summit of the organization in Baku and the results achieved.

Amreyev praised Azerbaijan's role in the Turkish Council. Noting that the last Baku Summit held in Baku in 2019 was a qualitatively new stage in the organization's activities, the Secretary-General noted that steps have been taken to implement closer cooperation and integration on a wide range of issues within the organization.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its successful chairmanship of the Turkic Council, Amreyev also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully continue to lead the organization until the next chairmanship.

The sides also exchanged views on the agenda of cooperation in a wide range of areas within the Turkish Council, the organization of the next summit, as well as ways to further develop the organization.

In addition, the cooperation of the Turkish Council with international and regional organizations and the status of the organization on international platforms have also been noted.

Established in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic Speaking Countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.







