Azerbaijan's Defence Minister to pay official visit to Moscow

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will pay an official visit to Russia, the Defence Ministry said on September 2.

Hasanov will leave for Moscow tomorrow to attend a meeting of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 4. The visit will last until September 6.

Earlier, on 25 August, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also visited Baku. During his official visit, the Russian delegation led by Shoigu was received by President Ilham Aliyev. Furthermore, the Russian minister met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, in which discussions were held on the military cooperation, recent Armenian military provocation in the state border and delivery of military cargos from Russia to Armenia.

Following the meeting, on the same day, the Azerbaijani and Russian ministers attended the opening ceremony of the “Sea Cup 2020” competition hat is held in Azerbaijan’s water territories as part of the annual International Army Games.

Azerbaijan has been being the member of the CIS since 24 September 1994. Azerbaijan annually takes part at the meetings of the Council of the Heads of State, Council of the Heads of Government, Council of Foreign Ministers and in other bodies of CIS.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also visited Russia earlier on August 26.