Diaspora organization slams illegal settlement of Armenians in occupied Karabakh

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Istanbul Turkish-Azerbaijani Association (ISTAD) has decried Yerevan’s attempts to settle Armenians from the Middle East in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

In a statement published on September 1, the ISTAD said that Armenia’s attempts to resettle Armenians from Lebanon after Syria in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was unacceptable.

The organization pointed out to Armenia’s recent military provocation on Azerbaijan’s border Tovuz region that killed 12 servicemen and a civilian, reminding that for many years, 20 per cent of Azerbaijani lands have been under Armenian occupation. The crimes committed by Armenians in these occupied lands are known to everyone, the organization said.

The association stressed that the world must unite and demand an immediate end to this occupation, and the historical lands of Azerbaijan must be returned.

"Unfortunately, Armenia is still pursuing a policy of aggression. Ignoring the decisions of international organizations to withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands, Armenia continues its illegal activities in the historical Azerbaijani lands. One of these illegalities is the attempt to resettle Armenians from Lebanon after Syria in these lands.”

The statement said that these actions of Armenia contradict international law, as well as the 1949 Geneva Convention and its additional protocols.

“Armenians does not give up its provocative actions. With the support of some foreign forces, Armenia continues its aggressive position. This is unacceptable.”

“We strongly condemn those who turn a blind eye to this injustice against Azerbaijan, including the entire Turkic world. The occupation of Azerbaijani territories also threatens peace and stability in the region. The only solution to this conflict is the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," the statement concluded.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.