MFA: Armenia behind defamation campaign against Azerbaijan in Russian paper

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said Armenia was behind the defamation campaign and disinformation spread against Azerbaijan in the Russian media.

Abduallayeva made the remarks on September 2.

“Once again, we are witnessing the dissemination of unfounded information against Azerbaijan, which is not based on any facts and reliable sources and is complete disinformation. We consider this as a defamatory and ugly campaign against our country,” Abdullayeva said while commenting on the recent article published in Russia’s “Nezavisimaya Gazeta”.

The spokesperson stressed that Armenia, which is currently facing the problem of mobilization and plans to recruit militia, including foreign mercenaries, on a voluntary basis, is trying to divert the attention of the international community from its nefarious plans by spreading such fake information against Azerbaijan.

“There is no doubt that Armenia, which has recruited mercenaries and terrorists from the Middle East as part of its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, is behind this campaign.”

Abdullayeva reminded that Monte Melkonian, one of the leaders of the ASALA terrorist organization and a direct participant in the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh, was declared a national hero in Armenia and was even included in Armenian textbooks for his “heroism”.

“We emphasize that Azerbaijan has a strong and professional army, and our country does not need any outside forces to give a decent response to adversary forces, as well as to restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” Abdullayeva concluded.