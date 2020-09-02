TODAY.AZ / Politics

Cabinet of Ministers amends decree on unified budget classification

02 September 2020 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the decree dated October 11, 2018 ‘On the approval of the unified budget classification’, Trend reports.

The relevant document was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov.

According to the decree, revenues from services provided in the field of construction activities under Article 11.5 of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan, as well as revenues from fines for violation of urban planning and construction legislation, were included in the unified budget classification.

