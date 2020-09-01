UN General Assembly president welcomes Azerbaijan's initiative to hold session on COVID-19

By Trend





President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad Bande expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the initiative to hold a special session on cooperation between countries in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports referring to TASS News Agency.

“The proposal to hold a special session on the pandemic by the General Assembly is a veritable platform to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic,” Bande said at a special meeting on the session’s organization.

“We thank Azerbaijan, as Chair of Non-Aligned Movement, for pushing for this important session,” he stressed.

The assembly’s president clarified that the session co-organizers have already produced the document draft which can be accepted at the end of the session.

“We trust that the special session will ensure greater involvement of world leaders toward a result-oriented response to the pandemic,” he added.

“This will further strengthen the General Assembly as a global partner in the fight against the pandemic and its impact on people’s livelihood,” Bande concluded.

The UN General Assembly's special session on the fight against the pandemic officially opened on July 10, but it took the countries time to agree on aspects of its conduct in conditions of remote work.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its confidence that the special session will contribute to strengthening the solidarity of states in the fight against the pandemic, and reinforce international cooperation in finding an answer to this global threat.