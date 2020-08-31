Azerbaijani MP: Arming of Armenia by Russia hinders solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Trend

Arming of Armenia by Russia hinders solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani MP, Arzu Naghiyev said, to the local Real TV channel’s Real Interview telecast, Trend reports on August 31.

According to him, the arming of Armenia also undermines the authority of Russia as one of the important co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The MP noted that as these processes continue, peace negotiations will be dragged out and the status quo will remain.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



