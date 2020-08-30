TODAY.AZ / Politics

Chairman of SAFMAR Group congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

29 August 2020 [18:50] - TODAY.AZ

Mikhail Gutseriev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SAFMAR Group Joint Stock Company sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Your activities in a high public office is an example of a responsible attitude to the noble cause of serving your Motherland and your fellow countrymen.

Your extensive professional experience, broad erudition, undoubted talent of a politician and remarkable human qualities have enabled you to successfully solve the most difficult problems.

I am sure there are many achievements ahead of you for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity," the letter said.

