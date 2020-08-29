Entry-exit to country`s regions to be reconsidered amid COVID-19 restrictions

By Trend





The issue of entry-exit to Azerbaijani districts will be reconsidered after studying the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Trend reports on Aug.29 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

As earlier reported, it was decided to extend the quarantine in Azerbaijan until 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 30, 2020.

The operational headquarters calls on all citizens to comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime and medical-preventive requirements in order to prevent new infection cases, maintain social distance and use medical masks.