Heads of Cultural Ministry's departments appointed

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ilkin Nasibov has been appointed as the head of the Cultural Ministry's Technical Supply and property Management Department.

The decree was signed by First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister Anar Karimov.

Based on another decree, the head of Museum Affairs and Cultural Wealth Control Department Azade Huseynova has been dismissed from her current position by her own application.

By relevant decree of Anar Kerimov, her authorities have been entrusted to Nargiz Abdullayeva.

Earlier, Aliyev Elnur Ali was appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Culture. The head of the ministry’s Information and public relations department Humbatov Intigam Rasul has been dismissed from his current position based on his own application.