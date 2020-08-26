Detained Armenian commander talks about attempted provocation in Azerbaijan's Goranboy

By Trend

Gurgen Alaverdyan, commander of the Armenian sabotage group, detained on August 23 while trying to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, provided detailed information about himself and told about the attempted provocation, Trend reports on August 26.

Alaverdyan admitted that he serves in the Armed Forces of Armenia and that he was tasked to penetrate the territory of Azerbaijan as part of an intelligence mission.

At about 05:45 (GMT+4) on August 23, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stationed in this direction, the reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces was forced to retreat, incurring losses.

During the battle, the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, First Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan (born in 1989) was captured.