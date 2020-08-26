Azerbaijan, Russia mull military cooperation, recent Armenian provocation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu have discussed the military cooperation and the military-political situation in the region, namely, Armenian military provocation last month that killed 12 soldiers and a civilian.

The meeting was held in Baku on August 25 in the same day Shoigu and the Russian military delegation was received by President Ilham Aliyev.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the Azerbaijani defence minister emphasized that Armenia's aggressive policy is a serious threat to peace, stability, and security not only in Azerbaijan but also throughout the region. Referring to the recent provocations committed by the Armenian side in the direction of the Tovuz region, Hasanov pointed out that they were aimed at undermining relations between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries.

Emphasizing Russia’s role in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hasanov also stressed that Russia, like all international organizations, recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and respects the independence and sovereignty of the country.

Hasanov stressed that friendly relations between the heads of the states determine the dynamic development of relations between the two countries in all spheres.

In turn, the Russian defence minister expressed deep condolences to the families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in the recent clashes on the border with Armenia.

Speaking about the recent media reports on the transportation of weapons from Russia to Armenia by aircraft, Shoigu noted that this transportation was not intended for the supply of weapons and military equipment, including military-type property to Armenia, but for the delivery of construction materials used in large-scale construction work carried out at the 102nd Russian military base in this country, as well as with the aim of rotating military personnel serving at this military base.

Shoigu especially emphasized that until today Russia has not taken any steps directed against Azerbaijan and would not take such steps in the future.

Furthermore, the sides also held discussions on issues of international and regional security, the current state of military cooperation and prospects for the development of relations, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

It should be noted that Shoigu and Hasanov also attended the opening ceremony of the Sea Cup completion on August 25 that is part of the annual Army Games organized by the Russian Defence Ministry. This year, the competitions are held in five countries, including in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani media recently revealed that over 400 tonnes of military cargo have been transported from Russia to Armenia through the air spaces of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

According to the reports, the military cargo was transported to Armenia during and after the military provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border last month.

The reports revealed that nine flights were made from Russia to Armenia since last month. Two of these flights were made in the midst of the clashes on July 17. One flight per day was made on 18, 20, 27, 29 July and 4 August, while two flights were made on August 6.
























