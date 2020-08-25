Azerbaijani Navy headquarters host Russian delegation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Naval Forces headquarters headed by Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov hosted a meeting with the Russian delegation led by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice-Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, the Defense Ministry said on August 24.

During the meeting, the sides discussed military cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the organization of mutual visits of warships of the two countries, and other aspects.

Following the meeting, a press conference was held with the participation of the heads of delegations of the participating countries and members of the Board of Referees, as well as local and foreign journalists.

In the end, the questions of the representatives of the press were replied.

During the press conference, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice-Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov said that the "Sea Cup" is a symbol of our friendship and sea brotherhood.



