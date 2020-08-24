President awards national poet

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

People's Poet of Azerbaijan Fikrat Hojayev has been awarded with Istiglal order. During the phone call, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the poet on his jubilee and wished him new success in his creative activity and good health.

President stressed the poet's contribution to Azerbaijani literature, noting that his works have always been of great interest among readers.

In his turn, Fikrat Hojayev expressed his gratitude to the head of the state. He regarded Istiglal Order as a high appreciation of his work by the state.

The poet emphasized that the great national leader Heydar Aliyev always paid great attention to the country's literature and culture. He stressed that this tradition has been successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The poet's works have been published in the press since 1956. He has toured extensively around the world, dedicating poems to national liberation movements in many countries. His poems have been translated into a number of foreign languages.

Music pieces were also composed for his poems "My heart", "Gunay", "The night is too long" and others.

In 1968, he was awarded the Azerbaijan Komsomol Prize for his poems "Wheels Turn Back", "Wounded Flowers" and "The Artist Thinks" about the heroism and self-sacrifice of young people. He was also presented Humay Prize for his poetry work in 1998.

He also worked at Azerbaijan Radio and Television Broadcasting Committee, "Azerbaijan Youth" newspaper and "Azerbaijan" magazine. He also served as an executive secretary for international relations at Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

Since 1987, he has been the editor-in-chief of Gobustan art collection.