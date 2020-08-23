Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy

Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with TRT World, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that initially, when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to power, Azerbaijan had expectations that he could probably pursue a different policy than the previous Armenian leadership.

He recalled the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe.

Hajiyev said that Armenian prime minister asked for some time to make a house cleaning in Armenia and prepare for the parliamentary elections and so on.

“From Azerbaijan’s perspective, we have provided constructive engagement in the negotiation process and giving it time and also trying from our side to ensure a ceasefire regime, but unfortunately we have not seen reciprocity from Armenian side,” he added.

Armenian government continued their destructive policy, Hajiyev said.

He emphasized that the core of this policy starts from the offensive military doctrine of Armenia that calls for new territories and new wars.

Then Armenian Security Minister said that no inch of [occupied] territory of Azerbaijan should be given back, and then Pashinyan said that “Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia, full stop”, Hajiyev noted.