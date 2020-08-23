Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times

By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 37 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Saryjaly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.