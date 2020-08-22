President Aliyev congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on national holiday

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Dear Mr President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the friendly Ukraine – the Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"Today, the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are on the way of dynamic development. I believe that our traditional friendly ties, mutually beneficial cooperation will further develop and expand successfully for the sake of interests of our peoples," the head of state said.

"In these tough times when the world faces COVID-19 pandemic, I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the friendly people of Ukraine," President Ilham Aliyev wrote.

"On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your work and everlasting peace and welfare to the friendly people of Ukraine," the message said.