Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail cooperation between ombudsman institutions

By Akbar Mammadov



Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and representatives of the Pakistani embassy have discussed cooperation between ombudsman institutions of the two countries.

During the meeting held with Pakistan’s Chargé d'Affaires Navid Anjum and military attache Usman Aslami on August 20, the Ombudsman touched upon the cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries and noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between these institutions made a significant contribution to the effective protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries.

Aliyeva also expressed satisfaction with the deep historical roots of relations between the two brotherly countries, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and the growing development of relations in economic, social, cultural and other fields. Emphasizing that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of our country, she noted that the two countries have always supported each other in the international arena.

Furthermore, it was noted that the Asian Association of Ombudsmen, of which the Azerbaijani Ombudsman is Vice President, makes an important contribution to the development of strong cooperation between ombudsman institutions in the Far East and Asia.

Touching upon the activities of the Association, the ombudsman stressed the special role of the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, which has headed the organization for many years, in the development of the organization.

In his turn, expressing gratitude to Aliyeva for the warm reception, Navid Anjum spoke about the importance of the peace-loving policy of the two countries. Thus, it was noted that it is important to always prioritize activities to ensure peace, tranquility and human rights.

Anjum also said that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office follows the multifaceted activities in the field of protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms in the country, and added that it is important to continue bilateral cooperation.