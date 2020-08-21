250 more cars to be provided for families of martyrs, disabled war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection plans to provide 250 more cars to the families of martyrs, disabled war veterans by the end of 2020, the ministry reported on August 20.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 150 cars have been already provided to this category of citizens.

The ministry plans to provide 400 cars to the families of martyrs, disabled war veterans in 2020.

It should be noted that provided cars are local made – “Khazar LX”.

To date, the ministry has provided 6,900 cars to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

Additionally, in 2018, the ministry provided 265 cars to disabled war veterans and 600 cars in 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan is building 200 apartments and 800 private houses to provide to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans till the end of 2020. The ministry plans to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disable war veterans this year upon President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

So far, these categories of citizens have already been provided with 554 apartments and private houses.

Azerbaijani President stated on August 7 that a record number of IDP families will be provided with houses and apartments, benefiting over 7,000 IDP families in 2020. In addition, up to 1,500 families of martyrs and disabled Karabakh war veterans, more than 400 servicemen who impeccably served in the army will be provided with free housing by the state. Thus, at least 9,000 families will be provided with housing by the state in 2020.