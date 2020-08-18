Hoagland: The best that OSCE MG can do is to provide on-the-ground observers on Line of Contact to prevent violence

By Trend





The best that the OSCE Minsk Group can do at this time is to provide on-the-ground observers on the Line of Contact to prevent violence, Former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard E. Hoagland told Trend answering the question about the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“First, let me please make clear that I am speaking only as a retired U.S. diplomat. I am not speaking for my government or for any other affiliation I have at this time. The reason for this response is that roadmaps for settlement already exist – specifically the Madrid Principles and other international “plans on the table,” as they are sometimes called. But until both sides are ready to reconsider their maximalist positions, nothing will change,” he said.

Hoagland said he has always believed that real diplomacy is about people and relationships.

“When respected decision-makers can meet face-to-face in good faith and work to find a mutually acceptable solution to a problem, a solution can indeed be found. Yes, I know that’s simplistic, because most issues are complicated by ideologies and, sometimes, by outside players. As I have said, an ultimate solution depends on the will of the sides involved. If the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan say, “Enough is enough!”, then the leaders could work toward an acceptable solution,” he added.