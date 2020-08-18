Presidential aide: Armenia responsible for crimes against Azerbaijani people

By Trend





The interview with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during HARDtalk, BBC television and radio program broadcast, showed fair journalism and fair questions, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

"The opinion is widespread in Western journalism that there is no wrong question, but there is a wrong answer. During the interview with Pashinyan to the HARDtalk program, everyone eyewitnessed incorrect, distorted, unprofessional answers to correct questions," noted Hajiyev.

"Pashinyan was asked very correct and valid questions. The questions were related to such issues as the occupation policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan. Specific questions that entail 'yes' or 'no' answers were asked," said the president's assistant.

He noted that Armenia is responsible at the state level for the crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people.

“Generally, I wouldn’t like to additionally comment on the total incompetence of the person giving the interview, the silly situation he got himself into, and other related circumstances. We have witnessed how Pashinyan got into a similar situation during the debates with President Ilham Aliyev at Munich Security Conference,” Hajiyev said.