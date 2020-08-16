Azerbaijani MP: OSCE Minsk Group should respect its decisions

By Trend





President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev brought to the attention of Russian President Vladimir Putin the concern of the Azerbaijani society regarding an increase in the intensity of recent military supplies from Russia to Armenia during a phone call, Azerbaijan’s MP Arzu Naghiyev told local REAL TV channel, Trend reports.

"The amount of military cargo transported from Russia to Armenia through the airspace of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran exceeded 400 tons. The main purpose of the phone call was precisely to clarify this issue," said the MP.

Naghiyev also stressed the indifference of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to their work, saying that it is important to change its composition.